Holly Ridge police investigate Dollar General robbery

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating a robbery reported at a Dollar General in Holly Ridge.

On Monday around 1:10 pm, the Holly Ridge Police Department said that a white male, wearing a ball cap, sunglasses, black and white checkered top, and khaki pants, approached the clerk at the Dollar General and demanded money.

He stated he had a gun and his hand was under his top as if he did have a weapon and he kept his head tilted down the entire time, police said.

The clerk was unable to open the register and she ran towards the office and the suspect left out the front door and ran towards Camp Davis Road.

A witness followed soon afterward and he saw a 2000’s model Chevrolet, possibly cobalt, greenish/gray in color leave at a high rate of speed down Camp Davis Road towards Lloyd Street.

If you have any information contact the Holly Ridge Police department at (910) 329-4076 or email Captain Richards at erichards@hollyridgepd.net.