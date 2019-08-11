Holly Ridge woman arrested on counterfeit and drug charges

Holly Ridge Police arrested a woman Saturday they say passed counterfeit bills and had possession of drug paraphernalia.

49 year old Lisa Danielle Howard tried to pay for her meal at the City Cafe with a fake $100 bill, officers say.

Officers were called but she left before they got there.

Once officers caught up with her on Highway 50, she admitted to being at City Cafe and attempting to pay with the fake $100 bill. She gave the officer the counterfeit bill and was asked if she had any other bills and she handed him 2 more counterfeit $100 bills.

“All 3 of them had the same serial number and they were obviously counterfeit”, the department said.

Howard was taken into custody and upon a search of her property, a smoking pipe was found and it had cocaine residue in it.

She was charged with:

Felony Possession of Counterfeit Currency

Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretense

Felony Forgery

Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Defrauding an Innkeeper

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

She was given a $100,000 secured bond and she was turned over to the Onslow County Detention Center.