GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new bakery in town is looking to give you your just desserts.

In August, the specialty bakery Open House Baking came into Greenville and now looks to satisfy your sweet tooth urges.

Open House Baking is operated by sisters Kia and Kim, who love to bake cakes, cookies, macarons and cupcakes for their customers. Located at 620 Red Banks Road, the sisters are making sure customers can order sweet treats for every occasion.

In the above interview, the sisters talk about what inspired them to open a business, what they love to bake and much more.

To find out more about this new local bakery in Greenville, view the video.