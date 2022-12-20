WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — An autopsy has identified the man whose body was found in a submerged car on Wednesday in the Roanoke River.

On Tuesday, Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin said the person found near the North Hampton County-Halifax County line was Keyon West, a 28-year-old who had been reported missing on Dec. 5.

West was also one of three former suspects in a 2017 quadruple murder in Enfield. However, he was falsely identified.

The person who falsely identified West as a suspect recanted their statement and charges were dropped against him. West was released from jail just last year.

While West was found in a submerged car, the autopsy showed that his cause of death was from a gunshot wound, Martin said.

CBS 17 previously reported the car belonged to West, but police said they could not give an ID until the autopsy was completed “due to the condition of the body.”

Police have now ruled this a homicide investigation and ask anyone with information regarding West’s death to come forward.

Tips can be submitted directly to Sgt. M. Worrell at 252-533-2810 or to Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.