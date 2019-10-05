Homicide investigation underway following fatal shooting in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Wilson Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Cargrill Avenue.

Officers were responding to a shots fired call and located the victim suffering a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Arsenio K. Gaskins of Wilson.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to call the Wilson Police Department at 202-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.