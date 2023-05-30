JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The annual Hope for the Warriors run is happening soon in Jacksonville.

Run for the Warriors is a race where all the proceeds go to Hope for the Warriors, a non-profit based in Jacksonville that is dedicated to helping veterans, service members, and military families.

Opening ceremonies start at 7am June 4, and the race happens 30 minutes later. The event will take place at the Riverwalk Park in Jacksonville.

The registration fee for the 5K run is $30 and the 10k run is $40. T-shirts and medals are included with both runs, while supplies last.