JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (May 3, 2023) – Online registration is now open for the Run For The Warriors, Jacksonville taking place Sunday, June 4 at Riverwalk Park in Jacksonville. In its 16th year, the event hosts a 5K and 10K for all levels of runners, walkers and adaptive cyclists. The event is rain or shine with opening ceremonies starting at 7 a.m. and the races beginning at 7:30 a.m. There are also virtual options.

New this year, a community block party will be held the day prior, Saturday, June 3 from 5-8 p.m. at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Hope For The Warriors. Located at 3245 Henderson Dr. in Jacksonville, the event will allow Run For The Warriors participants to register and/pick up run packets. In addition, the family-friendly free event will include a bounce house, inflatable obstacle course, giant Jenga, giant Connect Four, and corn hole, and will feature Stanny Dogs and Island Waffle Co. food trucks!

The race options for the Run For The Warriors, Jacksonville include:

5K in-person (includes a t-shirt and medal) for a $25 registration fee. Price increases to $30 on May 20.

10K in-person (includes a t-shirt and a medal) for a $35 registration fee. Price increases to $40 on May 20.

5K virtual (includes a t-shirt) for a $20 registration fee. Price increases to $25 on May 20.

10K virtual (includes a t-shirt) for a $30 registration fee. Price increases to $35 on May 20.

Participants are encouraged to register online before May 20 to receive a $5 discount. However, online registration will remain open until May 25 and in-person participants can register on-site Saturday, June 3 at packet pick up (at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Hope For The Warriors) or the morning of the Sunday, June 4 event (at Riverwalk Park).

Proceeds benefit Hope For The Warriors, a national nonprofit dedicated to assisting veterans, service members and military families with programs that focus on restoring a foundation of stability, strength and community.

Run For The Warriors is a race series open to civilians and military members that honors the men and women injured in service to our country after 9/11, their families and families of the fallen. The series also provides wounded service members encouragement and the opportunity to pursue the sport of running, walking or cycling to assist in physical and emotional rehabilitation.

For more information or to register for the Run For The Warriors, Jacksonville, visit hopeforthewarriors.org.