JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (July 11, 2023) – Hope For The Warriors (HOPE) will be presenting a free virtual employee readiness workshop July 25, the second installment of a four-part series.

In honor of National Hire a Veteran Day, HOPE is hosting an “Ask Anything” workshop with a panel of employment and hiring professionals July 25 from 12 – 1 p.m. EST, to help active-duty service members, veterans and military spouses in their search for employment.

The workshop will consist of professionals from Caliber, Inc (IT and logistics), Virginia Department of Veteran Services, Robert Half (talent and recruiting), Hire Heroes USA (veteran service organization), and Hope For The Warriors (veteran service organization) and more.

As a part of the nonprofit’s Warrior’s Compass transition program, the Employee Readiness Workshop series will provide training to help prepare those in the military landscape for a job search in today’s civilian climate. The workshop will offer tools and tips as well as opportunities to network with other service members, military spouses, and companies committed to hiring those with military backgrounds.

“Through our extensive work through HOPE’s Warrior’s Compass program, we know that 85% of jobs are found through networking,” said Brian Papakie program manager for career and transition for Hope For The Warriors. “Searching for a job IS a fulltime job and can be frustrating and mentally draining and we’re here to make that process more seamless for military families.”

To register for the free July workshop, applicants must submit an employment related question to gain access to the virtual workshop. To register, visit hopeforthewarriors.org .

The workshop will also be streamed via Facebook Live at facebook.com/HopeForTheWarriors .

Similar workshops will be held in August and October.