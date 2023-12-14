HORRY COUNTY, S.C (WBTW) — A man and woman in Horry County have been arrested on harassment charges after allegedly using racially abusive language towards their neighbors and lighting a cross on fire, according to arrest documents obtained by News13.

Alexis Paige Hartnett and Worden Evander Butler, both of Conway, have been charged with second-degree harassment, arrest warrants show.

The charges stem from multiple incidents between Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 on Corbett Drive, according to an Horry County police report. During one of the incidents, Butler and Hartnett erected a cross facing the victim’s home and set it on fire.

Along with the cross incident, Hartnett also allegedly referenced killing a black woman in the past while she was using racial slurs, according to the warrants. She is also accused of threatening the couple.

While the couple was being interviewed by Horry County police, body camera video/audio showed Hartnett repeatedly using a racial slur towards the victim’s family, the report shows. Hartnett continued using a racial slur even after officers told her to go back inside her home.

Butler then allegedly posted the couple’s location on Facebook by posting a picture of their mailbox with their address on it, according to the report. He also posted that he was “summoning the devil’s army and I don’t care if they and I both go down in the same boat.”

He also allegedly said on Facebook that “I’m about to make them pay,” which was added to his original post that said “They come on holidays to start a fight with me,” according to the report. The post referred to the victims visiting, because it is a second home for them.

Both Butler and Hartnett were booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Nov. 30 and released the following day, online jail records show. Hartnett also faces a third-degree assault and battery charge.

A News13 reporter knocked on the victim’s door on Wednesday afternoon, but no one answered.

South Carolina is one of two states without hate crime laws based on race, sexual orientation, gender or gender identity.

A spokesperson for the NAACP South Carolina State Conference of Branches released the following statement to News13 on the incident.

“Citizens cannot turn a blind eye to the prevalence of racial discrimination and hate crimes. These heinous acts not only harm individuals but also spread intolerance and division, tearing apart the fabric of our society. We must stand together to take a strong and unwavering stance against such behavior, ensuring that the safety and well-being of all community members are protected.“

“The NAACP South Carolina State Conference of Branches urgently calls for the implementation of a hate crime bill in South Carolina. It is unacceptable that our state is one of the few without such a statute, leaving criminals who commit these atrocious acts to roam free and continue to prey on, the family that is being threatened and harrassed to include all communities of color. By equipping law enforcement with the necessary tools to investigate and prosecute these crimes efficiently, we can create a safer and more inclusive community for all residents of South Carolina.“

“Join us in our mission to protect all members of our community and make South Carolina a better place for all. Let us send a clear and powerful message that hate crimes will not be tolerated, and those who engage in them will be held accountable for their actions. Together, we can stand resolutely against all forms of racial discrimination and hate, creating a brighter future for our beloved.“