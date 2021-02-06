Hospitalizations continue to fall, state approaches 10,000th COVID death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hospitalizations across North Carolina fell for the 11th straight day, with the 2,468 COVID patients in hospitals, marking the state’s lowest total since Dec. 10 when there were 2,440.

The day-over-day number has fallen on 21 of the 23 days since the peak of 3,992 hospitalizations on Jan. 14.

With an additional 85 deaths reported Saturday, the state is closer to the 10,000th COVID death. The total number of deaths is 9,926. At the current pace, the state is averaging 91 reported deaths per day over the past week and is expected to reach 10,000 tomorrow.

There were 4,172 new cases reported to the state Saturday. The trend line continues to point down, with the seven-day average of 5,556 near its lowest level since late December before the Christmas surge.

The percent positive remains at 7.8 percent based on testing from Thursday. Saturday is the third day in a row the percent positive has been near 8 percent, after it was in the 9 percent-10 percent range or higher for about a week before that.