Hospitals in Pitt, Onslow, Craven, Carteret, Lenoir getting week-1 vaccine shipments

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are headed to North Carolina medical centers.

Week-1 shipments of the vaccine are expected to arrive in the state during the week of Dec. 14.

The list below includes all week-1 shipments.

“Week 2 allocations will allow us to get vaccine to more locations and every county in NC,” the state DHHS said. “In week 2 we are expecting to receive both Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.”

HospitalWeek 1 Allocations – Doses
Blue Ridge HealthCare Hospitals, Inc975
Caldwell Memorial Hospital 975
Cape Fear Valley Health System2925
Hoke Hospital975
Bladen County Hospital975
CarolinaEast Medical Center975
Carteret County General Hospital975
Catawba Valley Medical Center975
Frye Regional Medical Center975
DLP Wilson Medical Center975
Duke Raleigh Hospital1950
Duke Regional Hospital1950
Duke University Hospital2925
Moore Regional Hospital1950
CaroMont Regional Medical Center1950
Granville Health System975
Betsy Johnson Hospital975
Haywood Regional Medical Center975
Margaret R Pardee Memorial Hospital (Henderson County Hospital Corporation)975
Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital975
Iredell Health System975
Johnston Health Services Corporation d.b.a. Johnston Health1950
MH Mission Health, LLLP2925
Nash UNC Health Care975
New Hanover Regional Medical Center2925
Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center2925
Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center2925
Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center975
Onslow Memorial Hospital, Inc.975
Randolph Hospital, Inc DBA Randolph Health975
Rex Hospital, Inc2925
Rutherford Regional Health System, Duke LifePoint975
Southeastern Regional Medical Center975
CMC Enterprise2925
Atrium Health Cabarrus (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority)1950
Atrium Health Pineville (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority)1950
Atrium Health Union (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority)1950
Atrium Health Cleveland (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority)975
Atrium Health Lincoln (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority)975
Atrium Health Mercy, a facility of Carolinas Medical Center (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority)975
Atrium Health University City (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority)975
Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital2925
Wesley Long Hospital1950
Alamance Regional Medical Center, Inc.975
UNC Lenoir Health Care975
UNC Medical Center 2925
Vidant Medical Center2925
Vidant North Hospital975
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center2925
High Point Medical Center975
WakeMed Raleigh Campus2925
WakeMed Cary Hospital975
Wayne Memorial Hospital975

