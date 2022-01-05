Hoving Home Crisis Center opens for women struggling with addiction

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new crisis center opened in Rose Hill for women struggling with addiction.

The Hoving Home is a faith-based non-profit organization that just had its ribbon cutting and grand opening for its North Carolina location in Rose Hill on January 3rd.

It gives women struggling with addiction a place to stay for a 30-day program.

They follow a faith-based biblical program to help women get back on their feet, without drugs or alcohol.

The crisis center has 6 beds, but program manager Kelly Mahoney says they would expand to fit as many people as they need.

Program Manager Mahoney says that their organization helps women that face substance abuse in their homes, or even women on the street, or facing jail time.

“When I see women come here and finally get it, and turn their lives over, and realize that they don’t need that and become free, I mean it’s a miracle. I’m privileged that I get to see miracles every day happen here,” said Kelly, Mahoney, Program Manager for Hoving Home.

Mahoney says she struggled with addiction herself and being able to help people break free of their substance abuse, it’s a miracle.

To get help, call 845-274-3812.