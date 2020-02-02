How are you celebrating Super Bowl LIV?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

It’s Super Bowl LIV (54), and the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is expected to get a lot of attention.

It’s estimated this years game will see over 100 million viewers, up from around 98 million in 2019.

If you’re not willing to shell out four to five thousand dollars on Super Bowl tickets, you’re not alone.

Celebrating at home or at parties is popular too, and less expensive.

Muchneeded.com reports the average football fan spends around $80 dollars on food and party supplies preparing for the Super Bowl.

That same article says 79.5% of spending goes to money, 10.7% to apparel, 7.7% goes to decorations and/or a new television, and 3.3% to extras like furniture for viewing.

If you’re not a sports fan and just watch for the commercials, there might be a reason.

Companies shell out millions of dollars in advertising during the Super Bowl, to attract buyers from the large audience.

In 2019, companies spent a whopping $336 million dollars to advertise their companies. Prices for ads in 2019 went for $5.1 to $5.3 million each.

Here are some other fun Super Bowl Sunday facts, just in case you’re interested:

The Super Bowl is the second largest food consumption day, following Thanksgiving

Approximately 8 million pounds of guacamole is eaten.

More than 41,000 hotels get booked in the Super Bowl host city

There’s a 350% increase in pizza orders on Super Bowl Sunday

10% of workers call of the next day

So, no matter how you spend your Super Bowl Sunday…Enjoy it!