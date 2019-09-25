How to prepare for the perfect fall camping trip

North Carolina is one of the best states for fall camping, so here are a few tips on how to get started.

What better way to look up at the night sky than camping?

From breathtaking autumn leaves to cool and comfortable nights fall camping is an escape from our hectic lives.

A park ranger for the Neuse State Park, Eryn Staib, says ” it gives you quiet time to just think. Going out in the woods you just stand there and listen. You’re not hearing cars, not a lot of people out there, so it is a chance to just kind of relax.”

Some supplies to bring is a tent, to make sure you are prepared for rain, extra clothes, cleaning supplies for cookware, and to know what skill level you are at.

If it is your first time Staib recommends practicing in your backyard.

The best camping spots in Eastern North Carolina are Duplin County Parks, Cabin Lake County Park, the Neuseway in Kinston.

State Parks depends on what camping you are looking to do.

Hanging Rock State Park has cabins with air-conditioning and heat.

More primitive state sites are Eno River in Durham.

Some of the more mountainous parks have more primitive sites.

For more on check out North Carolina Camping.