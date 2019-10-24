Hubert man arrested for stealing, selling 2 vehicles

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Hubert man has been arrested for stealing and selling two vehicles.

On September 4, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Uniformed Patrol responded to a residence on Queens Creek Road in Hubert for a report that a 1967 Ford Mustang and a 1998 Toyota 4-Runner had been stolen.

It was learned that the vehicles were listed and sold on social media.

Detectives met with the seller, who explained he was sold the vehicles from another individual who bought them from 22-year-old Cole Patrick Ruffner.

Ruffner was subsequently arrested on Monday and charged with two counts felony larceny of a motor vehicle and two counts felony obtain property by false pretense.

Ruffner was sent to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.