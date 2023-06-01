GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina is hosting an adoption and donation drive in Greenville.

Lacey’s Legacy, Pet Food Pantry and Blount’s Country Cooking & Concession will join the Humane Society as they accept donations for animals in need. Animals up for adoption will be there as well.

The event is this Saturday at the Humane Society’s building on Tupper Drive. The drive will start at 11 am and end at 5 pm.

Blount’s Country Cooking and Concession will only be accepting cash for its items.