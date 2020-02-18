Humprey Road to close permanently as part of C.F. Harvey Parkway Project

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Transportation said that they will be closing Humphrey Road at the intersection of NC 58 permanently as part of the C.F. Harvey Parkway Project in Lenoir County on February 24.

NCDOT contractors will construct a cul-de-sac at the end near NC 58.

There will be no detour for this closure, but traffic is recommended to use Taylor Heath Road as an alternate route to connect from Hugo Road to NC 58 for access to NC 148.

The road will remain accessible for local traffic from Hugo Road, with no outlet to NC 58.

According to the NCDOT website, the project will conclude on February 24, 2021.