Hurricane-damaged housing authority finally has new home

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — An agency that helps people find housing in an eastern North Carolina city now has its own home.

The Sun Journal of New Bern reports the staff of the New Bern Housing Authority should be working out of its new office by Monday. Its former office was damaged beyond repair by flooding from Hurricane Florence almost a year ago.

The authority has worked out of a makeshift space since the storm.

The authority’s executive director, Martin Blaney, says the old office at Trent Court was located in a floodplain and was beyond repair. He says the water came up 58 inches at the office and caused “incredible” mold.

He says that as of the past week, all Trent Court residents whose units were damaged by Hurricane Florence have been relocated.