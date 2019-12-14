Hurricane Florence victim plans to use $50,000 lottery winnings to fix up NC home

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 8) — A Newport couple got much-need good news after enduring disaster.

David Burnette, of Newport, said his home was damaged when Hurricane Florence tore up North Carolina’s coast.

Recently, he decided to take a chance on a Quick Pick ticket at the Handy Mart on Arendell Street in Morehead City.

Come last Friday’s drawing, Burnette discovered that he won a $50,000 Mega Millions prize.

“I called my wife in to check the numbers,” Burnette said. “It felt great to win.”

His ticket matched four of the white balls as well as the Mega Ball for $10,000. When the “5X” megaplier was drawn, his $3 ticket was suddenly worth $50,000.

He and his wife plan to use the money to fix up their home.

