San Jose, Costa Rica (WNCN) — Hurricanes Ian and Fiona — that saw impact in North Carolina and devastated other parts of United States coasts and international islands — will not have the chance to do damage in the future.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Hurricane Committee has officially retired both “Ian” and “Fiona” from its rotating lists of Atlantic tropical cyclone names “because of the death and destruction they caused in Central America, the Caribbean, the United States and Canada,” it announced Wednesday.

WMO also quickly announced name replacements, opting to go with Farrah and Idris.

“WMO uses lists of names to help communicate storm warnings and to alert people about potentially life-threatening risks,” its website said. “In this region, the names are repeated every six years, unless a storm is so deadly that its name is retired.”

The WMO has determined this is the case for both Ian and Fiona.

Hurricane Ian last made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa around 3:05 p.m. on Sept. 27. Ian’s maximum sustained winds were estimated to be near 150 mph., a Category 4 hurricane.

Hurricane Ian not only impacted the coast, but reached the NC mountains, CBS 17 reported.

Additionally, Hurricane Fiona grew to a Category 3 hurricane and knocked out all the power in Puerto Rico after making landfall on Sept. 19.

While the last Hurricane Fiona did not directly impact North Carolina, it did directly negatively impact Bermuda, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.

Hurricane Fiona reached wind speeds of 120 mph.

Furthermore, Hurricane Ian cost an estimated more than 150 deaths and $112 billion in damages across the United States. Hurricane Fiona cost an estimated $3 billion in damages to the Caribbean and Canada, along with 29 deaths.

