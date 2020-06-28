Hyde County COVID-19 cases on the rise

HYDE County, N.C. (WNCT) –

Hyde County has now reported nine laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Of the nine, six people currently have the virus, with three recovered cases.

Hyde County Health Department Director Luana Gibbs says no cases are hospitalized at this moment, and the county hasn’t had any virus deaths.

Gibbs says the county encourages residents to practice the ‘3Ws’ – wear a mask, wash hands, wait six feet apart.

