Hyde County Sheriff’s Office helps with Ocracoke Island cleanup

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)- According to the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, water has started to drain off Ocracoke Island. Cleanup and assessments are underway.

SAR teams along with deputies and Ocracoke VFD are going door to door checking on residents and offering water to those who stayed home during the length of Hurricane Dorian.

Crews from across the state of North Carolina are on the Island providing necessary help on the ground, while helicopters continue to bring supplies.

In their Facebook post, it is noted that ‘Sheriff Cahoon would like to send out a special thanks to all the agencies who have sent help, rather it be personnel or supplies and asks for continual prayer for the people of Hyde County, especially Ocracoke Island.’

Here are some updated pictures of Ocracoke Island from the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.