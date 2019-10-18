Live Now
I-40 ramps in Pender County to be closed next week for improvements

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Department of Transportation will close ramps at an Interstate 40 interchange in Pender County to improve safety and create a smoother ride for drivers.

On October 21 between 8:30 a.m.- 6:30 p.m., the Interstate 40 East ramps at the U.S. 117 interchange will be closed.

During the same time on October 22, the I-40 West ramps will be closed at the U.S. 117 interchange.

NCDOT contract crews will mill and resurface the pavement.

The work is weather dependent. 

The detours are as follows: 

  • I-40 East to exit onto U.S. 117, then continue to Exit 398, get back onto I-40 West to Exit 390.
  • U.S. 117 to get onto I-40 East, then take I-40 West to Exit 385, get back onto I-40 East.
  • I-40 West to exit onto U.S. 117, then continue to Exit 385, get back onto I-40 East to Exit 390.
  • U.S. 117 to get onto I-40 West, then take I-40 East to Exit 398, get back onto I-40 West.

All detours will be signed, and drivers will be directed to the next available exit off I-40.

Drivers who normally take these exits should anticipate needing extra time for their commutes. 

