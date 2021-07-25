‘I hope my baby haunts them’: Mother pleas for answers a year after daughter’s death

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — An Edenton mother is still looking for answers after her daughter was shot and killed last July.

On Friday, July 24, 2020, Shatory Slade was driving on Route 17 near West Queen Street with her only daughter, 9-year-old Makiia Slade, in the back seat.

“On the way to my mom’s house down the highway … gunshots started coming out of nowhere. I thought maybe my tire busted,” Shatory recalls.

After pulling over, she realized the noises weren’t from a busted tire, but gunshots. By the time she sped away, she and Makiia had both been shot.

“The adrenaline was so high, I was just trying to help my baby. My whole leg was open and I didn’t feel anything. I was just worried about her.”

They arrived at Shatory’s mother’s house while calling for help. Makiia’s aunt, Felicia Ford, tried to perform CPR on her. “It’s really a struggle for me,” Ford said. “I just couldn’t bring her back. It haunts me everyday.”

Now, almost a year to the day, Shatory Slade sits in an Edenton park surrounded by her sisters. They’re each wearing a T-shirt and necklace with Makiia’s face on them.

Despite a more than $15,000 reward being offered, they don’t have any information about who shot and killed Makiia Slade.

Although there was a person of interest in her case, investigators say they’ve been cleared.

As of Friday afternoon, an agent with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says they don’t have any new information on the case.

If you have any details that could help them solve this case, they’re asking you to give them a call at 1-800-334-3000.

Family members are hurt knowing the small community they’ve grown up in has gone silent. They can only hope that by keeping Makiia’s memory alive — someone will come forward.

“This was my baby … my only baby and they took that from me,” said Shatory. “It’s all I had … I just don’t think it’s fair that they still walking around here free … or going to see their kids … whatever the case may be, it’s just not fair.”

“I hope my baby haunts them everyday. I hope they her face everyday, and that’s truly how I feel.”

