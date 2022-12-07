INDIANAPOLIS — One person was unhurt after being a victim of a carjacking in downtown Indianapolis, said IMPD.

Police responded to the incident just before 12:30 a.m. outside of W. Maryland Street. The address matched a restaurant at the Circle Centre Mall.

According to a police report, someone had stolen a vehicle with a female passenger still inside of it. The woman was later dropped off a few blocks away, unharmed.

The police report listed the incident as a kidnapping.

The stolen vehicle is listed as a gray 2018 Chevrolet SUV.