Improvement to Onslow Drive sidewalks, crosswalks to begin Monday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Officials said that improvements to Onslow Drive sidewalks and crosswalks will begin October 7 weather permitting.

Work is expected to take approximately two weeks.

During the construction, some travel lanes will be closed.

Lane closures are only to occur between 9 AM and 4 PM.

The crews are to have full traffic restored by 4 PM each day.

During the construction period, traffic will be maintained through the site, but drivers might want to find alternate routes.

Work is expected to take two weeks, but the contract length is 30 days.

