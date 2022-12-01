RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Outgoing North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn used what was likely his final address on the House floor to complain that American males are becoming less masculine.

Cawthorn, who lost to Chuck Edwards in the 11th Congressional District Republican primary in May, gave a one-minute speech Wednesday and said the United States has become “the nanny state” that has been made weaker by social media.

“Our young men are taught that weakness is a strength, that delicacy is desirable, and that being a soft metrosexual is more valuable than training the mind, body and soul,” Cawthorn said.

Cawthorn railed against the “participation trophy society” that he said has the country on “this precipice of disaster” and urged males to “reclaim your masculinity.”

The 26-year-old Cawthorn’s one term in Congress was marked by controversies that included the leak of a nude recording of him that led fellow Republicans to rebuke him. He also claimed in a radio interview that lawmakers invited him to cocaine parties and orgies, and had photos leaked of him wearing women’s lingerie at a party.