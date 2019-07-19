Instagram may get rid of “Likes”

Instagram. It’s a popular social media site, with over 1 billion people using the app each month, and it might be getting rid of “likes”.

The company made this announcement as user complaints of low self-esteem and bullying have continued to rise. This change doesn’t mean that users can’t like a photo, but they would be unable to see how many likes people are receiving, as well as who is liking the posts.

The only people that would have access to this information are the users posting the content. Many people feel that if they don’t acquire enough likes, then their posts and content aren’t good enough.

However, some Instagram users might not be thrilled with this new idea. People like social media influencers who depend on high content and visibility as their source of income might take issue with people no longer seeing the number of likes that they receive.

Certain countries like Canada, Japan, Italy, and New Zealand have already tested this potential change, but nothing is set in stone as of now.