Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey suggests interim BCBSNC CEO following arrest of top official

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey issued the following statement on Friday in response to news reports of Blue Cross Blue Shield CEO of North Carolina’s arrest on DWI and misdemeanor child abuse charges.

“Today I have sent a letter to Mr. Frank Holding Jr., Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, asking that the Board of Trustees consider naming an interim CEO of the health insurance company until all legal matters pending current CEO Dr. Patrick Conway are adjudicated.

The news reports of the arrest of Dr. Conway in Randolph County are very alarming. What is even more alarming is the appearance that the board and the executive team worked to hide the arrest from the public’s attention – then was almost dismissive of the troubling charges when reported in the news media.

One would expect the board and the executive team that BCBSNC to be much more accountable, responsible, and transparent to their policyholders and to the public at large.

With health insurance being a top issue in our nation and our state, North Carolina consumers need to have utmost confidence in their leaders at this critical time.“

According to a release, Conway was arrested on June 22 on a DWI charge and two misdemeanor child abuse charges, because his daughters were in the car that he was driving.

Conway’s car struck another vehicle on I-85 in Archdale in Randolph County.

The information regarding Dr. Conway surfaced on Thursday when news outlets published reports of the arrest.