Insurance Victim Assistance Centers set up for Beaufort, Emerald Isle

(WNCT) North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced that Victim Assistance Centers (VACs) will be set up in Beaufort and Emerald Isle Monday and Tuesday to assist storm victims with their insurance needs.
N.C. Department of Insurance will have consumer experts on hand to assist and answer any questions residents have concerning damage from Hurricane Dorian and the tornadoes it generated.
Beaufort:
Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Board of Elections/Parks and Rec. Office
1702 Live Oak St., Beaufort N.C. 28516
Emerald Isle:
Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Boardwalk RV Park
201 Islander Dr., Emerald Isle, N.C. 28594