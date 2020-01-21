Interfaith Clergy celebrates life, vision of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

STOKES, N.C. (WNCT) The Interfaith Clergy of Pitt and Martin counties held their annual MLK Day program.

There was a packed house at the St. John Missionary Baptist Church Soul Saving Station.

People of different faith backgrounds gathered in fellowship, praise and worship and of course food.

It was all in an effort to encourage each other to continue to live Dr. Kings Dream.

This year’s theme was “Grace for the Struggle.”

“Cause had it not been for Dr. King I possibly wouldn’t be standing here today as the Sheriff of Pitt County. There are so many of us who have benefited from the marches and the civil discourse,” said Sheriff Paula Dance, Pitt County.

This year’s guest speaker was Bishop Rosie S. O’neal, Pastor of Koinonia Christian Center Church in Greenville.