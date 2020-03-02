International Women Build Week 2020 teams up with Habitat for Humanity

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) College students from Connecticut are spending a full week in New Bern, on what would be their spring break.



Students from the Sacred Heart University in Connecticut help build a home for Alicia Killingsworth and her family.

They’re building a home for Alicia Killingsworth and her family through a Habitat for Humanity Collegiate Challenge.

Killingsworth is a mother of four, and when she’s not spending time with her kids or working as an ER nurse, she also volunteers to help build homes for other people.

“The experience of working on other peoples homes was even greater than working on my own.” – Alicia Killingsworth, Future Habitat for Humanity home owner

The students are working on the house during International Women Build Week.

It’s a week dedicated to empowering women in the construction field.

New Bern’s mayor Dana Outlaw also took part and says he’d like to see at least twenty homes built in New Bern each year through Habitat for Humanity.

In the future Mayor Dana Outlaw (center) hopes to see at least twenty homes built yearly in New Bern through Habitat for Humanity.

To learn how to apply for a home or volunteer, head to their website here.