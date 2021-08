International Youth Day is celebrated annually on August 12. The day honors our world’s youth and some of the difficulties they experience.

It was originally established by the United Nations in 1999. Since then, it sheds light on the awareness of issues including child poverty, as well as lack of basic skills like reading and writing. August 12 is honored as a day of reflection, but also one to take action. On this day, we honor the potential of our world’s youth.