2 massive earthquakes strike New Zealand; tsunami warnings issued

A map of the first large earthquake that struck New Zealand with a magnitude of 7.3. (US Geological Survey)

(NEXSTAR) – Two massive earthquakes have struck off the coast of mainland New Zealand, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, spurring three separate tsunami warnings. The first warning was revoked.

A third earthquake, of 8.0 magnitude, struck in the middle of the ocean near the Kermadec Islands, spurring a tsunami warning for all of Samoa.

The first earthquake, of 7.3 magnitude, hit at 1:27 pm UTC, 94 miles from the Bay of Plenty in New Zealand, according to the Geological Survey. The earthquake shook at a depth of 20.8 km.

The second, slightly more powerful quake struck at 5:41 pm UTC, with a magnitude of 7.4 and a depth of 55.6 km. It hit near the Kermadec Islands off mainland New Zealand.

No injuries have been reported.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz told TV New Zealand, “I’ve heard reports of little bits of damage, nothing major at this stage.”

In response to the first earthquake, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency issued a tsunami warning, which it later revoked.

It issued a second tsunami warning after the second quake for the East Coast of the North Island from the Bay of Islands to Whangarei.

“We expect New Zealand coastal areas to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore,” the agency wrote.

The agency asked people in or near the sea to move off the water and away from beaches, shore areas, harbors, rivers and estuaries.

No evacuations were called.

A third tsunami warning was issued for the entirety of the island nation of Samoa in response to a third large earthquake near the Kermadec Islands. The earthquake struck at 7:28 pm UTC with a magnitude of 8.0

A Tsunami WARNING is in effect for All of American Samoa! All residents along the coasts must evacuate immediately to higher grounds. Again, all residents along the coasts must evacuate to higher ground immediately and remain there until further notice.https://t.co/QAhb2WiGWE — National Weather Service WSO Pago Pago (@NWSPagoPago) March 4, 2021

All residents along the coast of Samoa were called to evacuate to higher ground and remain there until further notice.

A magnitude 6.3 quake hit the city of Christchurch, New Zealand in 2011, killing 185 people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.