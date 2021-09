RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Republican leaders in the General Assembly say although they’ve made progress on trying to reach an agreement on the state budget, September could come and go with no resolution.

The fiscal year began July 1, but leaders of the House and Senate are still trying to work out disagreements with each other about key issues such as how much to cut taxes and how much to pay state workers before taking a proposal to Gov. Roy Cooper (D) to see if he’d sign it.