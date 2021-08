GREENVILLE, N.C. -- After a pair of introductory sessions in shorts and helmets, East Carolina moved to the next phase of fall camp donning shoulder pads for the first time as the Pirates turned in their third workout on Hight Field inside the Cliff Moore Practice Complex Friday morning.

With temperatures in the upper-70's under partly cloudy skies, third-year head coach Mike Houston guided the Pirates through a two-hour practice that featured the season's first contact in all three phases of the game.