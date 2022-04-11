GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, millions of Ukrainians are continuing to flee their country. With this rush of refugees, comes a surge in healthcare demands.

Doctors from around the world are volunteering their skills in offering them help. One of those doctors is from East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine.

Dr. Alberto Castro Bigalli has traveled to the Ukrainian border twice. He said when the war broke out, he just couldn’t sit and watch. When a colleague called to say how bad the situation was, he packed his bags and booked a flight to Poland that day.

Once he returned home from his first trip, he knew his mission wasn’t over and traveled back a couple of weeks later to continue to help.

“We had a mom who was at a hospital, the hospital got blown up and the nearest place to come was here. So that’s the reason we kind of need to be here,” said Bigalli.

He said he went to Ukraine to help alongside his colleague, Dr. Laura Bukavina.

“She was like, OK, it’s so overwhelming. There’s like 50,000 people crossing, and we don’t have any doctors except me … we need to find a way to cover 24 hours. She asked like around 9 a.m. my time, and by 10 a.m., I already had a ticket for that same day at 6 p.m.,” he said.

Bigalli said the need is so great because refugees are going without their medications and others have been injured.

“I’ve had to staple people’s legs because of wounds that they got crossing the border. I’ve had to go to the Ukrainian side and see if they have sometimes IV, IV kits and ask, ‘Hey, can I have a needle here? Can I have a needle there? I need to start an IV over there’,” he said as he explained his experience.

He said he loved the moments when he has able to help people forget their hardship, even for a minute.

“The women and children come to the tent, and I turned from a doctor to a babysitter, and I was happy when I was feeding them food, giving candy,” Bigalli said.

And as far as what he said he will never forget, “The people that smile, the people that cried, the people that are so thankful that you’re here. I think that their faces will forever be imprinted in me,” said Bigalli.

He said they started out purchasing medications and supplies at pharmacies in the area, and now, other countries and organizations have been donating medications. He said his trips have been self-funded.