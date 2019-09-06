China braces for ‘uninvited rhetoric’ at top UN rights body

1  of  103
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Alliance One International - Farmville Alliance One Tobacco USA /Wilson Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Barton College Beaufort Area Transit System Beaufort County Child Development Center Beaufort County Community College Beaufort County Developmental Center--Adult Day Services Bertie County Council on Aging Bertie County District Court Bertie County Rural Health Association Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Care-O-World Enrichment Center Carolina Breast & Oncologic Surgery Carolina Breast and Oncologic Surgery Childrens Health Services PA Childrens World Learning Center Chowan University City of New Bern City of Washington Government Offices Coastal Carolina Community College Cookies Little Palace Child Care Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant, Whitakers, NC Discovery Land Daycare Duplin County Government Eastern Dermatology Eastern Headache and Spine EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Edgecombe Community College Edgecombe County District Court Eilenes Childcare Family Foot & Ankle Physicians Farmer-N-Dell Learning Center, LLC FMC ECU DIALYSIS Follow The Son Child Care Center GRACE CHILD CARE CENTER Grady-White Boats Greene County District Court Greene County Health Care Greenville Community Christian Child Development Center Greenville Family Doctors Hyde County Government Jacksonville Children's and Multispecialty Clinic Kids Kountry Kids Paradise Childcare Center KinderCare Learning Centers Kinston Community Health Center, Inc. Koinonia Child Care Services, Inc. Lawrence Academy Lenoir Community College Lenoir County District Court Lou Anna Childcare Center LS Cable & System Martin Enterprises MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. Mid-Atlantic Christian University MT.CALVARY CHRISTIAN CENTER Music Academy of Eastern Carolina Nash Community College Nash County District Court Nash County Superior Court NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro Neuse Regional Library North Carolina Wesleyan College Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience Oasis Learning Center Orthotics & Prosthetics East Pamlico Community College Pamlico County Government Offices Pirate Pediatrics Pitt Community College Pitt County Council on Aging Roanoke Cowan Community Health Center Sanderson Farms Inc Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Sesame Technologies Inc Sheppard Memorial Library Smithfield-Farmland Start Right Learning Center Tender Love Child Care Center Inc. The Allergy Center The Bear Patch Preschool The Childrens Village Academy The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Insurance Center Town Of Farmville Town of Winterville Twin River YMCA Tyrrell County Clerk of Courts Tyrrell County Government U.S. District Court, New Bern, NC VA Morehead City Clinic Vernon Dialysis Unit Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne County Superior Court Welcome Federal Credit Union Wilson Community College Wilson County District Court Wilson County Office of Senior Citizens Affairs, Inc. Wonderland Academy Day Care

China braces for ‘uninvited rhetoric’ at top UN rights body

World
Posted: / Updated:

GENEVA (AP) — A Chinese ambassador said Friday his country is ready for any “undesirable or uninvited rhetoric” on issues like Hong Kong unrest or government detention centers in the Xinjiang region as the U.N.’s top human rights body meets for three weeks starting Monday.

Chen Xu, China’s envoy to U.N. institutions in Geneva, also insisted that Beijing doesn’t believe that the Human Rights Council is the “right venue” to discuss issues like the protests in Hong Kong.

He said the government’s response was about maintaining law and order.

At the last council session in June, Hong Kong singer Denise Ho sharply criticized the Chinese government’s policies and handling of the protests, drawing interruptions from Chinese officials as she spoke at the invitation of one of many NGOs that are allowed to address the council.

Chen also repeated Beijing’s criticism of a joint letter issued by 22 Western countries during the last session calling on China to end mass arbitrary detentions and other violations against Uighurs and other Muslims in the Xinjiang region.

He said that tactic was not a “constructive approach” and pointed to a response letter issued days later — and now backed by some 50 countries — that defended China’s “remarkable achievements” in human rights. Among them were some key members of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation.

Rights groups have been critical of China’s detention centers for ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in western Xinjiang province. China’s government insists they are “vocational” centers aimed at training and skills development.

The council’s session runs through Sept. 27. Issues like human rights situations in Myanmar, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Yemen, Kashmir and Syria as well as Israeli policies in Palestinian areas are on the agenda.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story