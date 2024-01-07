GAZA (Storyful) — Displaced Gazans are sheltering alongside starving animals at the Rafah Zoo as the war there enters its fourth month.

This footage was published by local outlet Msdr News and shows displaced people at the zoo.

Speaking in the footage, a representative of the zoo described the difficulties they were facing.

“We face difficulties when it comes to food and drink for the animals, we have many animals who died. For example, the lioness’s litter, the cubs died, from the lack of food […] We try to provide one meal every week,” the person said.

Credit: Msdr News via Storyful