GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As the crisis in eastern Europe continues, a new poll by East Carolina University weighs in on how North Carolinians feel about Russian action and how the United States is handling it.

Dr. Peter Francia, professor of political science and director of Survey Research for ECU, said his takeaway from the poll data shows most approve of the economic action against Russia. When it comes to increased military action, this opinion is more divided.

Of the 850 North Carolina adults polled, 66% said they do support sanctions against Russia, but not as many said they thought sanctions would actually work.

“The poll shows that Republicans are more pessimistic that the economic sanctions will stop Russian aggression in the Ukraine. Democrats are a bit more optimistic that those sanctions will lead to Russia potentially ending its military action in Ukraine,” said Francia.

Almost 79% said they agree with the United States banning oil imported from Russia, but not unconditionally.

“Support does drop for the ban on Russian oil, as gas prices go up,” said Francia, as he explained about half the respondents said they would no longer support the ban if the price of gas got up to $5 a gallon.

Assistant professor of security studies at ECU, Hanna Kassab, said the support of banning Russian oil is likely so popular at this time because it is beneficial for both Ukraine and the United States.

“Because the money goes directly to the military spending of the country, and what we want to do, what we want to achieve is to a halt the military expansion of Russia,” she said.

And although still a minority, Francia said nearly one in three people said they believe American military troops should be deployed to assist Ukraine, and that is surprising.

“If we have US troops in Ukraine, you know, we’re, we’re talking very likely about World War III, so that number, I thought would be a little bit lower,” added Francia.

The data also showed that 39% of North Carolinians are very worried Russia may end up using nuclear weapons, which Francia said is a pretty high percentage considering what an extreme action that is.