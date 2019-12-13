Skip to content
WNCT
Greenville
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
North Carolina
Crime Tracker
National
Washington-DC
Border Report Tour
World
Politics
Video
WNCT9 News App
Top Stories
Greenville City Council members get updates on city efforts
Top Stories
Robbery reported on ECU’s campus
Report faults Census Bureau in hiring sex offender in NC
Craven Co. recent arrest
Online Originals: Preparations for ECU’s Fall Commencement underway
Weather
Interactive Radar
7 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Alerts
Hurricane Center
Boating Forecast
Closings Login
Radar & Satellite
Closings
Live Eye 9 Cameras
Precision Cast
Weather School/Weather Kids
Submit Weather Pictures
Download Weather App
Sports
ECU Pirates
High School
Touchdown Friday
The Big Game
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Panthers
Features
Online Originals
Minuto a Minuto en ENC
Let’s Craft
Nominate a Remarkable Women in Your Life
Home for the Holidays
CMA Awards
Contests
Circulars
On Your Side
School Watch
Pawsitive Pet Page
People and Places
Positively Carolina
Consumer Watch
Buy Local
Health Watch
A Loving Home
Live Eye 9 Cameras
Calendar
Better Business Briefs
Southern Stars
CW
Livestream
WNCT Now
The Download
Station Info
Work for us
Meet the Team
Contact us
Alexa
TV Schedule
Advertise with us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
Closings
Closings
Hyde County Schools
EU chief Michel says summit leaders reach deal on climate neutrality by 2050
World
Posted:
Dec 12, 2019 / 06:49 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 12, 2019 / 06:49 PM CST
EU chief Michel says summit leaders reach deal on climate neutrality by 2050.