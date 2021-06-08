French President Macron is slapped during small town visit, video shows

French President Emmanuel Macron talks to journalists Tuesday June 8, 2021 at the Hospitality school in Tain-l’Hermitage, southeastern France. French President Emmanuel Macron has been slapped in the face by a man during a visit in a small town of southeastern France, Macron’s office confirmed. (Philippe Desmazes, Pool via AP)

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has been slapped in the face by a man during a visit to a small town in southeast France.

Macron’s office on Tuesday confirmed a video that is widely circulating online.

The French president can be seen greeting the public waiting for him behind barriers in the town of Tain-l’Hermitage after he visited a high school that is training students to work in hotels and restaurants.

The video shows a man slapping Macron in the face and his bodyguards pushing the man away as the French leader quickly leaves the scene.

https://twitter.com/AlexpLille/status/1402237903376367627

French news broadcaster BFM TV said two people have been detained by police.