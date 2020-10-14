Kyrgyzstan president weighs resignation in talks with new PM

Kyrgyz army soldiers guard at a checkpoint on city street in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Kyrgyzstan’s president on Monday ordered a new, week-long state of emergency in the country’s capital after parliament failed to consider and approve his previous order within the legally required three days. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)

MOSCOW (AP) — Kyrgyzstan’s embattled president discussed his possible resignation with his newly appointed prime minister on Wednesday in a bid to end the political crisis engulfing the Central Asian country after a disputed parliamentary election triggered mass protests this month.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov held talks with Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov a day after refusing to appoint him to the post over concerns whether parliament could legitimately nominate him.

Zhaparov, a former lawmaker who was freed from jail during last week’s protests, earlier said Jeenbekov was ready to step down once a new prime minister and a parliament speaker are appointed. Zhaparov was quoted by Kyrgyz media as saying at a news conference that he will continue pushing for the resignation and that the issue will be resolved before the end of the day.

Hundreds of people gathered in the capital of Bishkek, despite a state of emergency and a ban on rallies and demanded Jeenbekov resign.

Jeenbekov hasn’t commented on the demands to resign, and his office said he met with Zhaparov and discussed stepping down.

“Prime Minister Zhaparov said that President Jeenbekov should resign today. The talks continue,” presidential spokeswoman Tolgonai Stamaliyeva told the Interfax news agency.

The parliament nominated Zhaparov on Wednesday, after a similar vote Saturday, which was challenged by some lawmakers. They said the legislators didn’t have a quorum to make the decision. In light of the accusations, Jeenbekov refused to sign the decree confirming Zhaparov’s appointment and asked the parliament to vote again. After it did so, Jeenbekov signed the document.

“In order to maintain and strengthen stability in the country, all our decisions need to be legitimate and not be questioned,” Jeenbekov had said Tuesday.

Kyrgyzstan, a country of 6.5 million people located on the border with China, plunged into chaos following an Oct. 4 parliamentary election that the opposition said was flawed by vote-buying and other irregularities. Protests broke out when results appeared to show victories by parties connected to the ruling elite. Protesters stormed and seized government buildings, looting some offices, and the Central Election Commission responded by nullifying the balloting.

As the unrest continued, opposition groups sought to form a new government and oust Jeenbekov. He said he may consider stepping down after the political situation stabilizes, and he declared a state of emergency in Bishkek to try to end the turmoil.

Authorities deployed troops to Bishkek over the weekend and introduced a curfew. The move eased tensions in the city, where residents feared looting that accompanied previous uprisings and began forming vigilante groups to protect their property. Stores and banks that were closed last week have reopened.

The turmoil marks the third time in 15 years that demonstrators have moved to oust a government in Kyrgyzstan, one of the poorest nations to emerge from the former Soviet Union.

As in the uprisings that ousted Kyrgyz presidents in 2005 and 2010, the current protests have been driven by clan rivalries that shape the country’s politics.