Taliban blast kills US soldier, several civilians in Kabul

Live Now
TRACKING DORIAN: Follow our coverage with 9OYS livestream!
1  of  137
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Alliance One International - Farmville Annunciation Catholic School Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Bankruptcy Meetings - Wilmington Barton College Beaufort County Community College Bertie County District Court Bertie County Rural Health Association Bertie County Schools Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain - Carteret and Craven Counties Care-O-World Enrichment Center Carolina Arthritis Center Carolina Clinic for Health and Wellness CarolinaEast Physicians Offices Childrens World Learning Center Chowan University Christ Covenant School City of New Bern City of Washington Government Offices Coastal Carolina Community College Coastal Carolina Neuropsychiatric Center, PA Covenant Church Craven County CARTS Craven County Local Government Deep Run Child Care Center Dermatology Associates of Coastal Carolina Discovery Land Daycare Dream Provider Care Services Duplin County Government Eastern Carolina Foot & Ankle Specialist Eastern Dermatology Eastern Headache and Spine Eastern Nephrology Jacksonville EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Eastern Orthodontics & Pediatric Dentistry Eastern Radiologists, Inc. Edenton-Chowan Schools Edgecombe Community College Edgecombe County District Court Eilenes Childcare Farmer-N-Dell Learning Center, LLC FMC ECU DIALYSIS Follow The Son Child Care Center GRACE CHILD CARE CENTER Grady-White Boats Greene County District Court Greene County Government Offices Greene County Health Care Greene County Senior Center Greenville Family Doctors Greenville Montessori School Greenville Pediatric Services, Inc. Greenville Utilities Halifax Community College Halifax County Schools Hobgood Charter School Hyde County Government Jacksonville Children's and Multispecialty Clinic James Sprunt Community College John Paul II Catholic High School Joy Junction Christian Child Care KinderCare Learning Centers Lawrence Academy Lear Corporation Lenoir Community College Lenoir County American Legion Post 43 Meeting Lenoir County District Court Lenoir County Public Schools Living Water Christian School Lou Anna Childcare Center LS Cable & System Martin County Adult & Aging Services Martin County Clerk of Court Martin County Governmental Offices MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. Memorial Baptist Weekday / Greenville Mid-Atlantic Christian University Mt. Calvary Christian Academy MT.CALVARY CHRISTIAN CENTER Music Academy of Eastern Carolina Nash Community College Nash County District Court Nash County Superior Court Nash Rocky Mount Public Schools NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro North Carolina Wesleyan College Northampton County Schools Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience Onslow County Schools Orthopaedics East Orthotics & Prosthetics East Pamlico Community College Pamlico County Government Offices Perquimans County Schools Pitt Community College Pitt County Clerk of Superior Court Pitt County Council on Aging Pitt County District and Superior Court Pitt Family Physicians, PA Pocosin Innovative Charter Roanoke Cashie Youth Dream Team Roanoke Cowan Community Health Center Saint Peter Catholic School Sanderson Farms Inc Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Sesame Technologies Inc Sheppard Memorial Library Smithfield-Farmland Start Right Learning Center Sycamore Chapel Tender Touch Childcare 1&2 The Bear Patch Preschool The Broad Street Clinic The Childrens Village Academy The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Insurance Center The Oakwood School Tiller Charter School Town of Faison Town of Winterville Twin River YMCA Tyrrell County Clerk of Courts U.S. District Court, Greenville, NC U.S. District Court, New Bern, NC VA Morehead City Clinic Vernon Dialysis Unit Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne County District Court Welcome Federal Credit Union Weldon City Schools Wilson Community College Wilson County District Court Wilson County Office of Senior Citizens Affairs, Inc. WILSON COUNTY SCHOOLS Wonderland Academy Day Care

Taliban blast kills US soldier, several civilians in Kabul

World

by: TAMEEM AKHGAR and CARA ANNA, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Zalmay Khalilzad

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2019 file photo, Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad smiles at the U.S. Institute of Peace, in Washington. Khalilzad and the Taliban have resumed negotiations on ending America’s longest war. A Taliban member said Khalilzad also had a one-on-one meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, with the Taliban’s lead negotiator, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, in Qatar, where the insurgent group has a political office. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban car bomb exploded and killed U.S. and Romanian service members and 10 civilians in a busy diplomatic area near the U.S. Embassy in Kabul on Thursday, the second major attack this week as the Afghan government warned that a U.S.-Taliban deal on ending America’s longest war was moving at dangerous speed.

The NATO Resolute Support mission, whose offices were near the blast, said the two service members were “killed in action,” without providing details or releasing their names. The American service member was the fourth killed in the past two weeks in Afghanistan.

“Peace with a group that is still killing innocent people is meaningless,” President Ashraf Ghani, whose government has been shut out of the U.S.-Taliban talks, said in a statement.

Another 42 people were wounded, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said. Surveillance footage showed the bomber’s vehicle turning into a checkpoint and exploding — and a passer-by trying to sprint away just seconds before the blast.

The Taliban said they targeted vehicles of “foreigners” trying to enter the heavily guarded Shashdarak area where Afghan national security authorities have offices. British soldiers at the scene retrieved what appeared to be the remains of a NATO vehicle.

Once again, stunned civilians made up most of the victims. The Taliban has said its attacks are meant to strengthen its position in talks with the U.S. and that civilians should stay away from potential targets linked to the Afghan government or foreign “invaders.”

“I don’t know who brought us to the hospital and how,” said one of the wounded, Nezamuddin Khan, who was knocked unconscious and woke up in a local hospital.

The explosion followed a Taliban attack against a foreign compound late Monday that killed at least 16 people and wounded more than 100, almost all of them local civilians. An Associated Press reporter on the phone with the U.S. Embassy when Thursday’s blast occurred heard sirens start blaring there.

The violence continued hours later when the Taliban claimed responsibility for a car bombing outside an Afghan military base in the Logar provincial capital, Puli Alam, with local officials saying four civilians were killed and 11 others wounded.

Then the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission confirmed that its acting leader in Ghor province, Abdul Samad Amiri, had been kidnapped by the Taliban while traveling and shot dead late Wednesday. 

The especially violent week occurs as U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is in Kabul briefing Ghani and other Afghan leaders on the U.S.-Taliban deal to end nearly 18 years of fighting that he says just needs President Donald Trump’s approval to become a reality. Khalilzad has not commented publicly on this week’s attacks.

The Afghan government has raised serious concerns about the deal, including in new comments Thursday as the latest Kabul bombing occurred. The agreement was moving with “excessive speed,” presidential adviser Waheed Omer told reporters, warning of difficult days ahead.

“Afghans have been bitten by this snake before,” Omer said, recalling past agreements from which the Afghan government has been sidelined. “Where there is no feeling of ownership there is no safety,” he said.

The Taliban, at their strongest since their 2001 defeat by a U.S.-led invasion, have refused to negotiate with the government, calling it a U.S. puppet. And yet the U.S. hopes its deal with the Taliban will bring the militant group to the table for intra-Afghan talks to begin ahead of Afghanistan’s presidential election on Sept. 28.

The Afghan government has said it shares the concerns raised this week by several former U.S. ambassadors to Afghanistan. They warned that a full U.S. troop withdrawal that moves too quickly and without requiring the Taliban to meet certain conditions, such as reducing violence, could lead to “total civil war” such as the one that engulfed the country in the 1990s after a rapid Soviet pullout and before the Taliban swept into power.

Khalilzad has said the first 5,000 U.S. troops would withdraw from five bases in Afghanistan within 135 days of a final deal. Between 14,000 and 13,000 troops are currently in the country. However, the Taliban want all of the approximately 20,000 U.S. and NATO troops out of Afghanistan immediately.

The U.S. seeks Taliban guarantees that they will not allow Afghanistan to become a haven from which extremist groups such as al-Qaida and the local affiliate of the Islamic State group can launch global attacks.

The Afghan president, who has been shown the U.S.-Taliban deal but not allowed to keep a copy, has insisted that this month’s election be held on time. He seeks a second term and a strong mandate to negotiate with the militant group on the country’s political future. He rejects talk of an interim government, an idea that has gained such traction among Afghans that many other presidential candidates have barely campaigned.

Ghani’s adviser, Omer, acknowledged Thursday the risks of holding another chaotic election after Afghanistan’s presidential one in 2014 and last year’s parliamentary vote. This election must happen on time, he said, but said a vote that is not transparent will “cause challenges.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story