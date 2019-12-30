Local media and close friend: Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn has arrived in Beirut.

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus' attorney general said Tuesday he couldn't suspend the trial of a 19 year-old British woman found guilty of lying about being gang raped by as many as dozen Israelis because she had leveled “grave accusations” against police investigators that had to be adjudicated in court.

Costas Clerides said the woman's allegation that police coerced her into retracting her rape claim “could not have been left to linger” so he could not move to suspend the trial.