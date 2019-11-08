Live Now
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolts region of northwestern Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says a magnitude 5.9 earthquake has struck the northwest of the country. There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The report says the quake hit at 2:20 a.m. Friday in Iran’s East Azarbaijan province. It says the temblor occurred at a depth of two kilometers (1.2 miles).

The U.S. Geological Survey puts the quake’s magnitude at 5.8 at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

A magnitude 5 earthquake can cause considerable damage.

Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

