Major German union urges members to join climate protests

BERLIN (AP) — One of Germany’s largest unions is calling on its members to join a worldwide protest calling for action on climate change next month.

Verdi head Frank Bsirske told the WAZ newspaper on Monday he was calling on the union’s 2 million members to take part in the Sept. 20 protest that’s being organized by the group “Fridays for Future.”

The group, which was inspired by Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, has attracted thousands to its weekly protests in cities across Europe and elsewhere in the world over the past year.

Many are students who skip school to join the protests.

Bsirske says he’s not calling for union members to walk off work but to join in after their shifts are done.

