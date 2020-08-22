Man Utd captain heading home after appearing in Greek court

Journalists and photographers are gathered in front of a van used to transport England footballer Harry Maguire as he leaves from the court on the Aegean island of Syros, Greece, on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. The Manchester United captain was arrested during a brawl on the neighbouring holiday island of Mykonos. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Manchester United captain Harry Maguire’s trial on charges of assault and attempted bribery following a late-night incident on a Greek island was postponed until Tuesday after he testified before a prosecutor on Saturday.

The 27-year-old England center-half and two other defendants are not obliged to attend the trial and are free to return home, the prosecutor’s office said.

Maguire, one of the country’s most high-profile players, left the court building in an unmarked van for an undisclosed destination after pleading not guilty. The three defendants were charged with multiple instances of assault and battery over a fight they had with others on Mykonos, an island in the Cyclades group in the Aegean Sea.

Police tried to break up the fight. Maguire and another defendant are also charged with attempted bribery and assault against a policeman.

United said Maguire would be leaving Greece.

“Following the appearance in court today,” the club said in a short statement, “we note the adjournment of the case to allow the legal team to consider the case file. Harry has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“It would be inappropriate for the player or club to comment further while the legal process takes its course.”

United’s players are on their offseason break after losing to Sevilla in the Europa League semifinals on Sunday.

Maguire is the world’s most expensive defender, having signed from Leicester last year in a deal worth 80 million pounds ($97 million). He became captain midway through his first season at Old Trafford.

