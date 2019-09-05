Meanwhile, across the English channel, EU waits

Live Now
TRACKING DORIAN: Follow our coverage with 9OYS livestream!
1  of  136
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Alliance One International - Farmville Annunciation Catholic School Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Bankruptcy Meetings - Wilmington Barton College Beaufort County Community College Bertie County District Court Bertie County Rural Health Association Bertie County Schools Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain - Carteret and Craven Counties Care-O-World Enrichment Center Carolina Arthritis Center Carolina Clinic for Health and Wellness CarolinaEast Physicians Offices Childrens World Learning Center Chowan University Christ Covenant School City of New Bern City of Washington Government Offices Coastal Carolina Community College Coastal Carolina Neuropsychiatric Center, PA Covenant Church Craven County CARTS Craven County Local Government Deep Run Child Care Center Dermatology Associates of Coastal Carolina Discovery Land Daycare Dream Provider Care Services Duplin County Government Eastern Carolina Foot & Ankle Specialist Eastern Dermatology Eastern Headache and Spine Eastern Nephrology Jacksonville EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Eastern Orthodontics & Pediatric Dentistry Eastern Radiologists, Inc. Edenton-Chowan Schools Edgecombe Community College Edgecombe County District Court Eilenes Childcare Farmer-N-Dell Learning Center, LLC FMC ECU DIALYSIS Follow The Son Child Care Center GRACE CHILD CARE CENTER Grady-White Boats Greene County District Court Greene County Government Offices Greene County Health Care Greene County Senior Center Greenville Family Doctors Greenville Montessori School Greenville Pediatric Services, Inc. Greenville Utilities Halifax Community College Halifax County Schools Hobgood Charter School Hyde County Government Jacksonville Children's and Multispecialty Clinic James Sprunt Community College John Paul II Catholic High School Joy Junction Christian Child Care KinderCare Learning Centers Lawrence Academy Lear Corporation Lenoir Community College Lenoir County American Legion Post 43 Meeting Lenoir County District Court Lenoir County Public Schools Living Water Christian School Lou Anna Childcare Center LS Cable & System Martin County Adult & Aging Services Martin County Clerk of Court Martin County Governmental Offices MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. Memorial Baptist Weekday / Greenville Mid-Atlantic Christian University MT.CALVARY CHRISTIAN CENTER Music Academy of Eastern Carolina Nash Community College Nash County District Court Nash County Superior Court Nash Rocky Mount Public Schools NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro North Carolina Wesleyan College Northampton County Schools Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience Onslow County Schools Orthopaedics East Orthotics & Prosthetics East Pamlico Community College Pamlico County Government Offices Perquimans County Schools Pitt Community College Pitt County Clerk of Superior Court Pitt County Council on Aging Pitt County District and Superior Court Pitt Family Physicians, PA Pocosin Innovative Charter Roanoke Cashie Youth Dream Team Roanoke Cowan Community Health Center Saint Peter Catholic School Sanderson Farms Inc Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Sesame Technologies Inc Sheppard Memorial Library Smithfield-Farmland Start Right Learning Center Sycamore Chapel Tender Touch Childcare 1&2 The Bear Patch Preschool The Broad Street Clinic The Childrens Village Academy The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Insurance Center The Oakwood School Tiller Charter School Town of Faison Town of Winterville Twin River YMCA Tyrrell County Clerk of Courts U.S. District Court, Greenville, NC U.S. District Court, New Bern, NC VA Morehead City Clinic Vernon Dialysis Unit Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne County District Court Welcome Federal Credit Union Weldon City Schools Wilson Community College Wilson County District Court Wilson County Office of Senior Citizens Affairs, Inc. WILSON COUNTY SCHOOLS Wonderland Academy Day Care

Meanwhile, across the English channel, EU waits

World

by: LORNE COOK, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is seen in silhouette as he attends a weekly meeting of the College of Commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The European Union says so far it has received no proposals from the British government aimed at overcoming the impasse in Brexit talks. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

BRUSSELS (AP) — As Brexit recriminations reached fever pitch in London Thursday, Britain’s European Union partners were keeping their distance.

For weeks, they’ve been waiting for Britain’s new prime minister, Boris Johnson, to make a concrete suggestion on how to end the impasse over their divorce agreement. Without any fundamental change of approach, they are showing little willingness to grant another extension to Britain’s departure from the bloc.

All they can do in the febrile atmosphere in London where Johnson has lost a series of votes in Parliament is to continue to wait. It’s clear that Britain’s departure from the EU is reaching a new moment of truth that could see Johnson’s government fall, a general election next month and potentially a referendum further out on the country’s exit.

Johnson has said he would “step up the tempo” in Brexit negotiations but there are few signs of any progress.

While the sides are holding technical level talks aimed at finding a way forward, no new proposals have been made on the main sticking point — how to maintain a seamless and open border between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K.

To most EU ears, Johnson’s hoped-for deal appears to be purely intended for domestic consumption.

“For the talks to make progress, we would need to receive concrete proposals that are compatible with the withdrawal agreement,” European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told reporters Thursday, a day after the first round of technical talks.

The commission is running Brexit negotiations on behalf of Britain’s 27 European partners. Andreeva said Johnson’s negotiator David Frost and EU counterparts have “agreed to meet again on Friday.” Two further rounds are scheduled for next week, should there be anything to discuss, notably on the Irish border question.

Britain wants the backstop removed from the divorce agreement. The EU insists it must stay until a better way is found to ensure that no hard border is erected between two communities once plagued by conflict.

“For all the PM’s bluster about getting a deal, there are no real negotiations going on in Brussels, despite the EU’s door remaining wide open,” said Philippe Lamberts, a member of the European Parliament’s Brexit Steering Group and Greens party leader.

“It’s quite clear that Johnson’s disingenuous strategy is designed to push the U.K. off a no-deal cliff-edge and to cement his own position regardless of the costs to the British people,” Lamberts said after talks at the assembly with the EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Wednesday.

Beyond differences of opinion over the pace of Johnson’s “blistering” negotiations agenda, the EU is reluctant to consider any Brexit extension beyond Oct. 31. The original deadline was March 29 and that’s been extended twice to the current Brexit date.

British lawmakers are well on course to enacting a law that would compel the government to seek a delay rather than crash out without an agreement on Halloween; a move with heavy economic and political costs. That delay could last three more months.

French President Emmanuel Macron argued in April when the latest extension was approved that a long delay could weaken the EU’s institutions and undermine the way the bloc operates. He has opposed repeated extensions, saying the EU must not be “trapped in the Brexit’s uncertainty.”

Meeting Johnson in Paris last month, he reaffirmed his priority was “to protect the European project.” He also told reporters that he sees no reason to grant a further delay unless there’s a major political change, such as a general election in Britain or a new referendum, to justify it.

Finland’s Prime Minister Antti Rinne, whose country currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency, has said an extension lacks widespread support, and to be acceptable would probably require “some sort of future scenario … to underline that something sensible could start happening.”

He told reporters Wednesday that there is “no sense” granting Britain an extension “that seems to lead nowhere, and I don’t think it’s possible to find majority support for such an extension.” The EU, Rinne said, needs “a perspective that would change the situation for a sensible, better direction.”

___

Jari Tanner in Helsinki and Sylvie Corbet in Paris contributed to this report.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story