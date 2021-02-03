NC college student who left her family, friends thousands of miles away working to succeed in Piedmont

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Desie Melehou left her family and friends thousands of miles away in another country to build a better life.

It hasn’t been easy, but she knows anything worth fighting for usually isn’t easy.

Melehou came to the United States in 2016 from Gabon, a country in Central Africa along the Atlantic Coast.

She came to America to pursue a quality education and have financial stability.

Understanding that there are opportunities available in America compared to where she is from is why Melehou maintains a strong work ethic.

“I don’t have a choice. That’s the only thing I remind myself every day. You can’t go to school if you don’t have money to pay for it, so you have to work, so I have to make it,” she said.

Melehou balances being a student at Guilford Technical Community College while working two jobs.

She braids hair and works for a company as a bilingual customer service representative.

Being away from family has been difficult but focusing on the long-term benefits makes the sacrifice worth it.

“I think you just have to push yourself. When you live in certain conditions that you feel like you want to do better, and you have to do better just for yourself and for the people around you, so you have to do it,” she said.

Melehou wants to earn a bachelor’s degree in business administration within the next five years.